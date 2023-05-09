More than 14,000 people have died in mass shootings in the United States since the beginning of 2023. This was announced on Monday, May 8, by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“There were over 200 mass shootings in the United States in the first 128 days of this year, more than once a day on average,” she said during a regular press briefing.

The official representative of the presidential administration stated the need to limit the sale and carrying of weapons in the country. In addition, Jean-Pierre condemned Republican congressmen who are stalling this initiative, while schools, shops, cinemas, churches and other public places are “day by day being attacked.”

Earlier, on May 6, as a result of shooting at a shopping center in Texas, USA, nine people died and seven were injured. The offender was killed by a law enforcement officer who was on the scene on another urgent call.

The shooting began at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Dallas in the afternoon. An unidentified person entered a crowded building and opened fire on buyers.

Yesterday, three people were killed in a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland. The incident took place in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel. An unknown person opened fire on a man and a woman, as a result of which they died on the spot. The attacker then committed suicide.

Another person was hurt. He was able to leave, but after some time turned to the rescue service. The man died from his injuries in the hospital.