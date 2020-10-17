In Russia, over the past day, 14,922 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions. The total number of infected people in the country was 1,384,235. This was announced on Saturday, October 17, reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru website.

Most infected in Moscow (4648), St. Petersburg (659) and the Moscow region (458). At the same time, the smallest number of detected cases of infection was recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (8), Chechnya (5) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (2).

In the country over the past day, 8617 patients have recovered, for all the time – 1,065,199. 279 infected have died, it is also known that since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 24,002 deaths.

Earlier, the chief allergist-immunologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, Rakhim Khaitov, called vacationers the main “supplier” of coronavirus in Russia. In his opinion, 90 percent of COVID-19 cases are people returning from vacation. He noted that it was impossible to avoid mass infection due to the huge congestion of tourists on the beaches and in restaurants.

At the same time, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that most of the Russians infected with coronavirus are office workers. She said that strict adherence to the rules for preventing the spread of the virus “will definitely reduce the current level within the next two weeks.”