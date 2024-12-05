The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment has published the resolution of the call for aid aimed at compensating for the loss of purchasing power of workers in Castilla y León affected by files of temporary suspension of employment or reduction of working hours, as a result of a situation of business crisis. The approved aid has a total amount of 981,834 euros and will benefit 1,363 workers throughout the Community.

The purpose of this subsidy is to alleviate the economic impact and compensate for the loss of purchasing power of affected workers for temporary employment regulation files that entail suspension of contract or reduction of working hours. Likewise, those workers with a discontinuous permanent contract who have finished their activity ahead of schedule, those who have had their contract interrupted or those who, being in a period of inactivity, suffer a delay in the scheduled call date for their incorporation are assisted.

This aid line, managed through the General Directorate of Labor and Occupational Risk Prevention, will serve a total of 1,363 workers, who together will receive global aid of 981,834 euros. In the resolution of the call All requests submitted that meet the established requirements have been attended to. and that they have submitted the required documentation.

The financial aid that these workers receive from the Junta de Castilla y León is based on the number of days of suspension, and can range between 100 euros for a 10-day suspension on a full-time contract and 3,000 euros for 300 days of suspension.

The subsidies are aimed at those workers who, being in the situation indicated above, are hired in a work center located in Castilla y León, which belong to companies with less than a thousand workers and who have a contribution base of less than 4,000 euros per month