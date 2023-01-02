Some 1,361 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, have circulated on the Atanasio Girardot binational bridge, also known as “Tienditas”, which connects Venezuela with Colombia, since its inauguration yesterday, the Minister of Transportation of the Caribbean nation, Ramón, reported on Monday. Velasquez.

“More of 977 vehicles and 384 motorcycles have circulated after the opening of the Atanasio Girardot bridge yesterday between Venezuela and Colombia,” said the official through his Twitter account.

The minister shared a photograph in which a line of vehicles can be seen waiting their turn to pass through one of the eight ticket offices of the bridge.

Both countries materialized this Sunday the “total opening” of their border with the inauguration of this bridge, which connects the Venezuelan state of Táchira with the Colombian department of Norte de Santander, which will allow the passage of vehicles of all kinds, something that is not It happened since 2015.

Tienditas Bridge, on the border between Cúcuta, Colombia and Táchira.

Commercial operations are supervised, on the Venezuelan side, by 18 government institutions, which guarantee that the procedures conform to the regulations of each nationas reported this Sunday by the governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal.

Since the beginning of December, when the “total reopening” of the border was announced, Venezuela has undertaken remodeling and restoration work, which began with the removal of the containers that it set up as a barrier almost four years ago amid political tensions with the then president. Colombian, Ivan Duque.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations, broken in February 2019, were reestablished in August last year.and the commercial reopening materialized on September 26 with the reactivation of the passage through two other border bridges, the Simón Bolívar and the Francisco de Paula Santander.

EFE