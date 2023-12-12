Approximately 1,360 status holders who have been waiting for more than fourteen weeks for a home will be 'expeditiously relocated' to hotels in their municipality or nearby, reports outgoing State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum). It is one of the measures to tackle the reception crisis in the Netherlands.
