In addition to equality in paternity leave, 2021 has also brought changes in other areas of new daily life. Among them, the price of about 1,300 medicines has been reduced since this January 1, most of those with common active ingredients. However, this selection has also included lMedicines to treat diseases such as asthma, dermatitis, thrombosis, glaucoma, osteoporosis or even those that can treat inflammatory processes.

The order has already been published in the BOE that was published this past January 1, with the entry of 2021. According to the calculations carried out by the General Council of Official Associations of Pharmacists, the different pharmacies in Spain they will reduce their turnover by more than 6.4 million euros with this reduction in the price of medicines.

Treatments for asthma

Among the medications to combat asthma are budesonide, fluticasone and formoterol. They are the three most prescribed drugs for the asthmatic population, as well as the most widely used. It is estimated that 10% of Spanish children suffer from this chronic inflammatory disease of the airways, in the case of adults only 5% are asthmatics. Further, constant medication is needed to combat it, so the discount will be appreciated by the patients.

Dermatitis and inflammation

Other drugs that would see their price reduced from this 2021 will be those with hydrocortisone as the active ingredient, that is, those prescribed for people suffering from dermatitis. It is a disease that affects the skin and which a large percentage of the Spanish population suffers.

As well the price of ciclopirox will be lowered, a medicine used for skin infections or fungal infections. As well prednisolone enters the list of these drugs, prescribed for inflammatory processes; or azelastine and ketotifen to treat, for example, conjunctivitis.

Osteoporosis, glaucoma, prostate or thrombosis

Medications with active ingredients to treat osteoporosis or glaucoma, and which will also reduce their price, will be: alendronic acid for osteoporosis, bimatropost and latanorost for the treatment of glaucoma and ciprofloxacin for infections caused by bacteria. Also included is enoxaparin, used in venous thromboembolism; With Tambuolsin and Dutasterin prescribed in prostate hyperplasia.