Flames erupt from trees in the Oak Fire in California. © Noah Berger/FR34727 AP/dpa

A fire has been raging in California since Friday afternoon. More than 1300 buildings are threatened. Residents were asked to get to safety.

Mariposa – A fire is currently raging in California, threatening more than 1,300 buildings. As the responsible authority Calfire announced on Saturday night, the fire broke out on Friday afternoon (July 22, local time) in the Mariposa district and spread over an area of ​​more than 17 square kilometers within a few hours.

At the beginning of July, California was already struggling with a forest fire a few kilometers southeast of Sacramento, which also threatened more than a thousand houses. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. People living in the affected area southwest of Yosemite National Park have been asked to get to safety. More than 380 emergency services fought the flames with 43 fire engines and four helicopters.

The fire spread rapidly due to “high temperatures, low humidity and extremely dry combustible material,” Calfire spokesman Robert Foxworthy said, according to the newspaper San Francisco Chronicles. There is therefore no all-clear for the weekend: very hot and dry winds are expected on Saturday morning.

In southern Europe, too, several countries are currently struggling with devastating whale fires, which can be attributed to persistent drought and high temperatures. (dpa/nz)