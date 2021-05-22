More than 130 residents of the south of the Krasnoyarsk Territory were evacuated due to the flood. On Saturday, May 22, reports RIA News…

Rescuers evacuated 132 people from three districts in the south of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, including 25 children.

“In three municipalities (Ermakovsky, Shushensky, Karatuzsky), 184 household plots and 54 residential buildings remain flooded in 9 settlements. 132 people were evacuated, including 25 children (placed by relatives), one person in a temporary accommodation center, ”the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

Rescuers help residents of territories cut off from the “mainland” due to overflowing roads: they are transported to hospitals, shops and back. Those who did not want to evacuate are provided with water and necessary food, and pets are rescued.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that an emergency regime was introduced in the Karatuz and Ermakovsky districts of the region due to the worsening flood situation. 64 people, including 16 children, were evacuated from residential buildings in the Ermakovsky district; they were resettled with relatives. Rescuers sent additional forces to the south of the region, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations was transferred to the emergency mode.

Earlier in May, one of the largest floods in eight years occurred in the Khabarovsk Territory. Footage of the aftermath of the flood in one of the apartments was captured on video. To save valuable things, large household appliances and furniture, the landlord had to raise them to a height, the owner moved around the house in rubber boots.