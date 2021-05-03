More than 130 million tests for detecting coronavirus infection were done in Russia during the pandemic. This was reported on May 3 at website Rospotrebnadzor.

“As of May 2, 130,085,342 laboratory tests were carried out for the presence of a new coronavirus in material from people, including those who arrived from countries unfavorable for the new coronavirus infection,” the report said.

The press service also clarified that over the past 24 hours, 236 thousand studies were done in Russia. About 508 thousand people are currently under observation due to suspicion of COVID-19 in medical institutions of the country.

In total, to date, 4,831,744 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 111,198 deaths were recorded, 4,450,289 people recovered.

On May 1, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, noted that the situation with coronavirus in Russia remains stable, there is no critical increase in the incidence. According to her, the deterioration of the epidemiological situation can be expected if the residents of the country do not follow the necessary rules: use antiseptics, wear masks and gloves.

