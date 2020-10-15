During the day, 13,754 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions in Russia, reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru website.

Most of the infected in Moscow (3942), St. Petersburg (638) and the Moscow region (439). The lowest daily increase was found in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Okrugs. Two people fell ill there.

In the country, 8,392 patients recovered in a day. The total number of those who recovered reached 1,048,097. Also, 286 infected people died during the day, a total of 23,491 people died with coronavirus.

On October 14, for the first time during a pandemic, more than 14 thousand new infections were detected in Russia. The Ministry of Health called the situation extremely tense, including because the Russians do not comply with the mask regime and do not follow the recommendations.