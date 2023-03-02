Those who did not present justifications to the Electoral Justice must pay a fine of BRL 3.51 for each lost shift

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) reported last Tuesday (28.Feb.2023) that a total of 13.4 million Brazilian voters presented justification for non-appearance in the 2022 elections.

The amount is 14.7% less than that verified in 2018, when just over 15.7 million justifications were presented. The deadline for submitting justifications was January 9.

In the 1st round of 2022 alone, there were 6.9 million justifications presented across the country, according to the TSE. The number corresponds to 20.1% of the 32.7 million abstentions recorded in the period.

In the 2nd round, there were 6.4 million justifications. More than half (55%) were aged between 25 and 44 years old, with almost 4 million coming from the 25 to 34 age group.

Voters who did not go to vote in any of the rounds of the 2022 election and so far have not presented justifications or had the justifications rejected need to pay a fine of R$ 3.51 for each lost round in order to be even with the Electoral Justice.

Without this discharge, citizens are unable, for example, to obtain a passport or identity card, to renew enrollment in official education establishments, to obtain loans from public banks and to take office in public office.

