Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- More than 30 thousand basic education students will receive their textbooks for free and on time for this next school year 2022-2023 in the Evora Region.

The head of Regional Services of Évora, Jesús Villela Cortés, indicated that the packages of books recently arrived at the store of the SEPyC in the city of GuamuchilSalvador Alvarado.

A few days before the start of the new school year, Villela Cortés specified that 7,450 books have already been delivered to preschool managers, while the deliveries of primary and secondary level books will take place next week.

There will be 110 thousand 240 textbooks for the primary level, and for secondary level 5 thousand 120 titles will be allocated; On the other hand, 5,084 school books will be distributed in the telesecundarias.

“The warehouse is full and we are ready to start the cycle as it should be,” he said.

There are a total of 127 thousand 894 textbooks that will be delivered to the different basic education schools in the municipalities of Mocorito, Salvador Alvarado and Angostura.

“There will be no student left without their textbook,” declared the head of Regional Services.

Also, he stated that the Ministry of Public Education and Culture has complied in time and form in sending the material previously, so parents can be sure that their children will receive their school books accurately.

In this regard, Villela Cortés added that the themes of the books remained unchanged and equivalent to those of the previous school year, so this year there are no news in the student work material.

We recommend you read:

“The SEPyC is still studying the changes in the curriculum in the new books of text, which would be for the 2023-2024 cycle,” he said.