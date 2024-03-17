As of 10:00 Moscow time on March 17, 125,428 people voted abroad at 230 polling stations in 111 countries. This was reported by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“Given the time difference, a number of sites will only open today. But even this data is a response to all those who tried to spread disinformation or informationally distort the voting process,” she wrote in her Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in Germany reported on its Telegram channel that voting is in full swing – hundreds of Russian citizens have cast their votes. Among them is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Germany Sergei Nechaev.

If in the Russian Federation voting takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17 – then abroad only one day is allocated for it. In most countries, polling stations were or will only be opened on March 17th.

Four candidates are taking part in the 2024 presidential elections: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.

The news is being updated