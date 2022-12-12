As a token of appreciation to the Virgin Guadalupe, thousands of parishioners flocked to the Basilicain the Colonia Independencia, to sing the mornings to him in his day.

Those who were conspicuous by their absence were the local officials, since the Secretary General of the Government Javier Navarro, accompanied by his family, was the only one who was at the mass led by Archbishop Rogelio Cabrera.

According to Civil Protection figures, there was an influx of more than 120 thousand people and a visit from 2 thousand people every 5 minutes.

This is the first December 12th in which access is allowed after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Samuel García and Luis Donaldo Colosio, Mayor of Monterrey, previously announced that they would travel separately to Europe at the invitation of the Vatican and the French Government, for which reason they did not attend the celebration.

People in wheelchairs stood in front of the altar to witness the mass, which began at 11:00 p.m. and ended with a song of praises an hour later.

Bouquets of flowers of all colors and sizes invaded the steps of the altar, where the Archbishop delivered his Sunday message.

at the end of the massa group of mariachis sang the traditional Mañanitas to the Virgin.

“Long live the Virgin of Guadalupe!” exclaimed the assistant parish priests, “Long live!” the parishioners responded.

Antonia Herrera went to the Basilica dressed in the attire of the Guadalupe’s Virginas part of a promise.

“It’s a promise I made a month ago because she helped me with my son, I trusted the Virgin, she helped me and that’s why I come dressed as the Virgin,” she revealed.

Entire families with children, elderly people with a cane or in a wheelchair came to the venue.