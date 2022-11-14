In the United Kingdom, as many as 120,000 people are waiting for their asylum application to be processed. From December 2017 to June 2022, their number has nearly quadrupled to 122,206, the refugee organization Refugee Council announced Monday, citing figures from the Department of the Interior. There has been a sharp increase in the past year and a half in particular.

A third of applicants have been waiting between one and three years for their application to be processed and some 725 people, including 155 children, have been in limbo for more than five years, the figures further show.

The Conservative government has been trying to tackle illegal crossings across the Channel for some time now. For example, people who come to the country without permission are transferred to Rwanda to apply for asylum from there. Yet more and more people continue to arrive.

“These people come to Britain in search of safety,” said Enver Solomon, head of the Refugee Council. “But they are sentenced to years of worry and uncertainty, with all the consequences for their mental health, without being able to integrate into their new community and rebuild their lives.” See also Ukrainian intelligence says Mariupol will host Russian celebrations on May 9

Eliminating backlogs

He called on the government to take immediate action to clear the immense backlog of asylum applications. This can be done by hiring more staff and prioritizing vulnerable people and those who have been waiting for more than two years, Solomon said.

A spokesman for the Interior has responded that the record number of arrivals is putting significant pressure on the asylum system. “The government is doing what it can and has already significantly increased the number of caseworkers.”