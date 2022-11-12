The “Beat Diabetes” initiative witnessed a remarkable turnout in its 13th edition, with the participation of more than 12,000 people, which was held on Saturday 12 November at Al Safa Park in Dubai, two days before World Diabetes Day.

The initiative’s activities began with a 3.8 km walk around the Dubai Water Canal in the presence of Renuka Jagtiani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Landmark Group, and with the participation of His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council, and Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Acting CEO of Al Jalila Foundation. and Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, Head of Health Promotion and Education Department at the Dubai Health Authority along with representatives from the Emirates Diabetes and Endocrinology Association and more than 30 partners from the private and public sectors.

The launch of this initiative coincides with the establishment of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and aims to encourage people to increase their daily physical activity. The initiative’s activities included many activities suitable for the whole family, including Bungee Run, Challenge Track, Giant Jenga, Zumba, Bollywood-inspired entertainment, and live concerts. Participants were also able to get a free blood sugar check and BMI test conducted by the Dubai Health Authority and received health and nutrition counseling.

This year, the group also partnered again with the Stippy app. For every 10,000 steps participants complete, which will be counted through the Stippy app during the event, Landmack Group will donate 10 dirhams to the Fight Diabetes Fund, supported by Al Jalila Foundation, to provide treatment. Medical treatment for people with diabetes complications.

All proceeds from this charitable event will be donated to the Al Jalila Foundation, a UAE-based non-profit organization founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Last year, the group became the first and only company from the GCC to join the World Health Organization’s Global Diabetes Forum.

Since launching the campaign in 2009, Landmark Group has partnered with several public, private and non-profit organizations, and has been supported by more than 125,000 participants, including 30,000 children, across the GCC and beyond.