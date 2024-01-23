In line with national efforts to create job opportunities for national talent, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced that more than 1,200 male and female citizens have joined the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, just six months after it launched in 2023 Emiratisation targets in all healthcare facilities operating in the emirate.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has set Emiratization targets in all health care facilities operating in the emirate, to provide new job opportunities for national cadres, which contributed to an increase in national cadres working in the sector by 12%, compared to the same period last year. Abu Dhabi has also achieved remarkable progress in achieving its goals set for absorption rates of university graduates of citizens.

The head of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, said: “In accordance with the directives of our wise leadership, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the health sector in Abu Dhabi succeeded in attracting more than 1,200 male and female citizens during A period not exceeding six months. This achievement reflects our continued efforts to achieve Emiratization goals in the sector, by increasing Emiratization rates among health and administrative cadres, which contributes to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading healthcare destination.”

He added: “By exceeding the goals set for the year 2023, we are continuing our efforts to establish a sustainable health care system, supported by experienced and specialized national staff. We look forward to achieving more important achievements that will allow us to enhance the health and safety of the community in Abu Dhabi.”

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanam Al Mazrouei, said: “Our wise leadership gives the file of nationalization of jobs in the medical and health sector a great priority, and in implementation of these directions, the Cabinet’s decision came to approve the program for developing medical and health sector cadres, to be one of the specialized programs within the (NAFES) program.” “To enable our national cadres to fill jobs in this vital sector, the program aims to qualify ten thousand citizens within five years through academic and training programs in selected medical and health specialties.”

Al Mazrouei referred, within the framework of initiatives and programs to develop medical and health sector cadres, to the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Office, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, to form the Emiratisation Committee in the health sector. Chaired by His Excellency the Minister of Health and Community Protection, and membership of a number of concerned authorities, including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Al Mazrouei praised the efforts of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi related to Emiratization goals in the medical and health sector in Abu Dhabi, which contributes to enhancing the work of national cadres in this sector, and achieving the aspirations and goals of the country’s Emiratization strategy.

Emiratisation targets include medical professions such as doctors, nursing staff and allied health professions, as well as administrative staff that include the sectors of information technology, human resources, accounting and finance, legal affairs and others.