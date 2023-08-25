According to official data from the Panama Canal, so far 125 cargo ships are lining up to cross the section that connects the Pacific Ocean with the Atlantic, which has caused a serious delay in the delivery of resources necessary for the operation of a myriad of industries that depend on the products that cross through the artificial channel. The traffic jam could be due to a severe drought caused by record water temperatures and the El Niño meteorological phenomenon.

Long lines of ships that transport everything from seeds to ‘barbie’ dolls, going through refrigerated containers with fruits and vegetables from South Asia and whose main destination is the east coast of the United States, have been seen in the waters of the Panama Canal .

In normal times, the canal, inaugurated in 1914, experiences queues of around 90 boats on average, however, in early August, traffic jams caused queues of up to 160 boats that had to wait between nine and 21 days to cross the canal. artificial body of water and reach their destinations.

The intense maritime traffic is due to the fact that The Panama Canal Administration (ACP) has decided to impose restrictions on the daily transit of shipsthe main one being the reduction from 38 to 32 ships as the daily limit of the ships that can transit through the canal.

The restrictions on the passage are due to the fact that the Panama Canal is experiencing one of the driest years in its more than 100 years of existence, since according to the head of the ACP, Ricaurte Vásquez, the canal currently “does not have water”. enough to pay for the 50 million gallons of liquid that is used on average every time a ship crosses.

‘El Niño’ intensifies the water crisis in the Panama Canal

This year, the meteorological phenomenon known as ‘El Niño’ –commonly related to the warming of the tropical waters of the Pacific– has combined with historically high temperatures in the region, which It has caused a significant decrease in the levels of Gatun Lake, the main water reserve that supplies liquid to the operations of the Panama Canal.

According to data from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI), rainfall in the area has decreased by up to 50% of the levels predicted for these dates in past years, which in combination with the rapid evaporation experienced in the Gatun Lake reserves, It has caused experts in the field to doubt whether the Panama Canal will be able to withstand the high demand for commercial traffic in the remainder of 2023.

“It will be more and more difficult for the Panama Canal to guarantee that the larger ships will be able to pass (…) It is the perfect storm of events,” said Steven Paton, a member of STRI who has also monitored rainfall in various regions of Panama. Central America for 30 years.

FILE PHOTO: The Liberian container ship MSC UNITED VIII transits the expanded canal through the Cocolí locks at the Panama Canal, outside Panama City, Panama March 10, 2023. © Reuters / Aris Martinez

In addition to supplying the canal, Gatun Lake is also the source of water for more than 50% of the Panamanian population, which is why, according to EFE Jorge Quijano, former administrator of the ACP, new proposals for the creation of another artificial lake that may be available to the public must be considered “immediately” by the Government of Panama.

Millionaire losses due to the traffic jam

The Panama Canal is one of the most important maritime trade routes on the planet, connecting mainly the east coast of the United States with southern Asia and western South America, where more than 500 million dollars move each year, according to ACP data.

However, the cargo jam experienced in recent weeks has caused delays and millions in losses for the owners of the boats who have to wait, if they do not have a reservation to cross, up to 14 days to pass; a situation that not many maritime magnates are willing to face, which is why some reservations are being auctioned for as much as $700,000.

“They have been paying up to 700,000 dollars to be able to get that auction, to that we must add the cost of the toll and others,” Quijano stated, explaining that, with a reservation, the ships can arrive and be accommodated so that they do not have to wait to transit through the waters of the canal. A very coveted situation with the current conditions.

The ACP announced that the restrictions on traffic in the canal will be extended for “at least ten more months” since they were initially imposed on July 30. A measure that, although it will hit the industries that depend on the passage of their merchandise hard, is seen as necessary in the face of the effects of the climate crisis.

With Reuters and EFE