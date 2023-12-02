His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of COP28, confirmed that in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the COP28 presidency is keen to support climate action efforts aimed at preserving and improving health around the world, in an effort to ensure a better quality of life for humans, Achieving sustainable economic and social growth and a better future for future generations.

This came on the occasion of the launch by the COP28 Presidency today, in partnership with the World Health Organization, of the “COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health” in an effort to accelerate climate action aimed at protecting human health from the increasing repercussions of climate change. The declaration was launched during the World Climate Action Summit, which brings together world leaders. At the beginning of the work of COP28.

His Excellency said: “The repercussions of climate change affect everyone, and it is one of the most serious threats to human health in the twenty-first century. Governments have begun to include the issue of health among the basic elements of climate action. This announcement sends a strong message calling for the necessity of reducing emissions and enhancing concerted efforts to support… Health systems in all countries.

The declaration, which was signed by 123 countries, was issued during the World Climate Action Summit, a day before the launch of “Health Day” within the COP28 activities, and includes governments’ acknowledgment for the first time of the necessity of protecting societies and establishing health systems to address the health repercussions of climate change, such as rising temperatures, air pollution, and the spread of… Infectious diseases.

The Declaration also received support from a number of leading countries in this field, including Brazil, Malawi, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the Netherlands, Kenya, Fiji, India, Egypt, Sierra Leone, and Germany. The Declaration supports joint efforts to confront the challenges related to the occurrence of 9 million deaths annually in the world as a result of air pollution, and exposure to More than 189 million people have been affected by extreme weather events.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said: “The climate crisis affects various aspects, the most important of which is health. However, this aspect has been neglected within climate negotiations for a long time, and the World Health Organization thanks the UAE for making health a major priority as part of its presidency of the conference.” “COP28 Parties, we also welcome this declaration that underscores the need to build low-carbon, climate-resilient health systems, to protect the health of both the planet and people.”

For his part, His Excellency Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, one of the countries that signed the declaration, stressed that the increasing repercussions of climate change are negatively affecting the health and well-being of societies. He added that Malawi suffered these repercussions severely, as harsh climatic conditions led to the displacement of tens of thousands of citizens, and the spread of infectious diseases that killed thousands more. His Excellency called on the world, through COP28, to determine a clearer path that focuses on investing in human health and well-being, and ensures the achievement of an orderly and responsible transition. It is fair and logical in the energy sector towards a healthier future for humans.

The declaration covers a range of areas of climate and health action, including establishing climate-resilient, sustainable and equitable health systems, enhancing ways of cooperation between sectors to reduce emissions and making the most of climate action to improve health, and increasing funding for climate and health solutions, as the signatories of the declaration committed to including health targets in their plans. Climate change, and improving international cooperation to address the health risks of climate change at the upcoming Conferences of the Parties.

Given the importance of financing to the success of the Declaration, the COP28 Presidency, in cooperation with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), the Green Climate Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the World Health Organization, came up with ten principles on strengthening financing for climate and health action, and gathering pledges. New and additional financing, and promoting innovation through projects capable of bringing about radical change and applying new ways of working that include multiple sectors. The “COP28 Guiding Principles for Financing Climate and Health Solutions” received the support of more than 40 financing partners and civil society organizations, which confirms increased cooperation between funders. And growing momentum for sustainable support for solutions to climate and health challenges.

The announcement also welcomed the financial pledges issued by a number of concerned parties, including governments, development banks, multilateral institutions, charities and non-governmental organizations, to expand their investments in climate and health solutions, as these parties made a collective commitment to allocate 3.7 billion dirhams ($1 billion) to address the growing needs. For the health side of the climate crisis. The most prominent of these new financial pledges was funding worth 1.1 billion dirhams ($300 million) from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and 370 million dirhams ($100 million) from the Rockefeller Foundation to expand the scope of climate and health solutions, and nearly 200 million dirhams ($54 million) from the UK government.

Mafalda Duarte, CEO of the Green Climate Fund, stressed in her speech about the “COP28 Guiding Principles for Financing Climate and Health Solutions”, which were issued at a very important time in humanity’s struggle against climate change, and she expected that the establishment and implementation of this comprehensive and more equitable framework will lead to comprehensive economic benefits as a result of increased focus. Climate finance improves health.

The announcement of the financial pledges came during the World Climate Action Summit, which was held on December 1 and 2, as part of a set of pledges from the COP28 Presidency, in which it stressed the necessity of reducing the health repercussions of climate change in the health sector and outside it. It also included initiatives aimed at accelerating the reduction of energy system emissions by 43%. At least during the next seven years, to maintain the possibility of avoiding the increase in the temperature of the planet exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The “Health Day” at COP28, held on 3 December, will witness a ministerial meeting on climate and health for the first time in the COPs. Health ministers and senior health sector representatives from more than 100 countries are expected to attend. The COP28 Presidency has invited climate finance and global health, development banks, and countries. , philanthropic institutions, and the private sector to respond to countries’ needs and priorities addressed by COP28, in conjunction with stimulating financial contributions dedicated to protecting and promoting human health.