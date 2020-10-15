In Russia, more than 12.5 thousand military personnel have recovered from COVID-19. This is reported in the information bulletin of the RF Ministry of Defense, published on the agency’s website on Thursday 15 October.

“Over the past day, 59 servicemen have recovered in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who have recovered in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (on a cumulative basis) increased to 12,519 people, ”the message says.

The total number of recovered civilian personnel of the Ministry of Defense increased to 1,586 people.

As of October 15, the department has deployed 23 specialized laboratories capable of conducting up to 11.5 thousand test studies per day.

To isolate and monitor people who have come into contact with coronavirus infected, 182 observational centers for 30 thousand patients have been formed.

It is noted that the entire personnel of the RF Armed Forces, upon arrival at the service, must undergo a medical examination with measurement of body temperature.

