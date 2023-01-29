Since the start of the vaccination against Covid-19 in Mexico City, with the Cuban pharmacist ‘Abdala’ in December 2022, they have been applied more than 116 thousand doses.

On December 21, 2022, the vaccination of fourth dose against Covid-19 on the Mexico City.

Such immunization to capital aims to reinforce the three doses of previous campaigns against the coronavirus.

At this, the Government of Mexico City together with Local Health Secretary implemented the program vaccination in the capital, at the request of a booster dose by the population.

In the same way, with the arrival of the times where the temperature they go down during December, the respiratory diseases What flu and influenza increase, making it more viable virus transmission.

These two factors led to the carrying out and implementation of the booster campaign antiCovid vaccination, with the Cuban vaccine ‘Abdala’.

Reinforcement vaccination against Covid-19 with ‘Abdala’

The Health Secretary of the Mexico City communicated that 116 thousand 186 doses of the Cuban pharmacist ‘Abdala’ have been applied in the capital of the country.

He explained that this has happened since the December 21, 2022 until the cut last Thursday, January 26.

To receive the vaccineyou have to have more than 18 years old and have received the last booster at least four months ago.

The vaccination is applied in the Health centers.