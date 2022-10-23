Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit.- More of thousand 106 people were evacuated from the municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla of Nayarit by the passage of Hurricane Roslyn and were transferred to a temporary shelter.

“We received a total of 1106 people from La Boca de Camichín, Los Corchos, El Sesteo, from the Region of Las Haciendas, Villa Hidalgo, and Palmar de Cuautla ”, assured the municipal president, Eduardo Lugo.

“Those who were evacuated and sheltered since yesterday in the different shelters restored with the aid plan,” he added, along with photographs of the shelter set up in the municipality.

The Hurricane Roslyn impacted this morning at 6:00 am in the municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla as category 3leaving in its wake destruction, fallen trees, collapsed houses, floods and more.

The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) reported that at 6:20 a.m. the center of Roslyn made landfall: “In the vicinity of the town of Santa Cruz, municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit.

We recommend you read

While according to the National Water Commission (WITH WATER), the hurricane Roslyn became category 1 around 10:30 am, which is still on land 85 kilometers from El Roblito in the state of Nayarit.