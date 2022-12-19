In the last five years, an average of six people a day have died trying to reach the coasts of Spain in precarious boats, according to the latest report from Caminando Fronteras presented this Monday in Barcelona. The organization has been compiling information on rescues and shipwrecks for 15 years and is the most active when it comes to alerting the authorities of risk situations in those found in small boats and cayucos that leave from African shores to Spanish coasts.

The document concludes that 11,286 people have lost their lives since 2018 on their routes from the southern coast of Senegal to Algeria and notes the disappearance of 241 vessels with all their members on board. Since 2014, Caminando Fronteras has had a database with all the alarms they receive from vessels in distress at sea, counting the deceased and disappeared people in close contact with their families and migrant communities. The migrants who died in these five years came from 31 countries such as Mali, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal or The Gambia.

This year the level of deaths has fallen to 2020 levels, but Caminando Fronteras warns that it is still above the threshold of 2,000 deaths and points out that the “mortality peak” that was registered in 2021 is a reflection of the tensions in relations between Spain and Morocco. That year, in addition to the tensions and less collaboration between countries, the flow of irregular arrivals by sea remained high and was concentrated on the Canary Islands route, much more dangerous than the rest. The Atlantic route of the islands, in fact, accumulates 68% of the deaths (7,692), with a wide difference compared to the second, the Algerian (1,526), ​​followed by that of Alborán (1,493). The decrease in deaths this year coincides with a drop in arrivals of 25% compared to 2021.

Helena Maleno, founder of the entity, has denounced in the presentation that European countries only collaborate for “migration control” but not to protect “the right to life” of migrants, forced to move for reasons such as “armed conflicts , sexist violence or climate change”. She has pointed out that this report represents an “act of reparation” for the families and communities with missing migrants: “This task should be done by the Public Administration, but we will continue until responsibilities are assumed to count the people who arrive and do not arrive.” Maleno has pointed out the “invisibility” that occurs when missing vessels are not registered after a week if they have not reached Spanish territory.

The activist was investigated by Morocco in 2015 and accused of migrant smuggling for alerting Maritime Rescue in its relief efforts. After the case was filed in a Tangier court in 2019, Maleno was deported from Morocco last year. She has been working in the African country for twenty years under threats, denouncing the violations of human rights by both the Moroccan and Spanish authorities.

In addition to Maleno, the International Organization for Migration it also calculates possible casualties at sea, although its data is much more conservative. According to this UN body, 5,002 migrants have died on two routes (western Mediterranean and Atlantic) since 2018, 55% less than that recorded by Caminando Fronteras in the same period.

Testimonies of the Melilla tragedy

The investigations of Caminando Fronteras, which collect quantitative and qualitative data, include testimonies such as those of a community leader present at the jump in Melilla and Nador this summer. “What we saw in Beni Mellal, immediately when we left the station, was more than 400 people outside. many of them were children. There were children of 12, 13 or even 9, 10 years old, they were very young. We saw many injured, people who had broken both legs. We got to work and started taking them to the hospital immediately. But when we went back to give them something to eat, we discovered that the real problem for many children was that they had no brothers, no sisters, and no mothers. ‘Where are your brothers?’ we asked. And they say: ‘I left them in Nador. They no longer live. Have they died”. The Moroccan Association for Human Rights has reported 77 missing after this episode.

AT, mother of a girl who died at the border, declared: “I have already seen her, she is my girl. Thanks for finding her. She’s swollen, I’ve been told it’s from the sea, but it’s her, I found out as soon as I saw her, she’s wearing the clothes I put on her and the braids I made for her myself. The gendarme has told me that we will do a blood test, but I know it’s her. They have asked me if I want to take her or bury her here. I have told them that we are Muslims and that I just want her to be buried as soon as possible, washed and prayed to her as the Koran dictates. I have no strength, she was my only daughter. I feel guilty for not protecting her, but I couldn’t ride the zodiac. I wish I had died with her.”

