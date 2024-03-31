The number of people displaced by heavy rains in Espírito Santo reached 11,087, according to an extraordinary bulletin (complete – PDF – 1 MB) released by the state Civil Defense at 6am this Sunday (March 31, 2024). Another 265 are homeless. The death toll remains at 20.

The count of people affected by the disasters covers 6 cities: Vargem Alta, Mimoso do Sul, Bom Jesus do Norte, Apiacá, Muniz Freire and Alegre. Deaths were recorded in 2 of them: Mimoso do Sul (18) and Apiacá (2). The displaced are mainly concentrated in Mimoso do Sul (5,000), Bom Jesus do Norte (3,470) and Alegre (2,324).

According to the bulletin, some teams from the affected cities “are having difficulty accessing information due to lack of local network”. In others, teams are “also committed to aid and rescue”.

According to the Civil Defense bulletin, the highest accumulated volumes of rain in the last 24 hours were recorded in the following municipalities:

Afonso Cláudio – 93.4 mm;

Muniz Freire – 78.4 mm;

Jerônimo Monteiro – 77.94 mm;

São José do Calçado – 74.2 mm;

Marechal Floriano – 70.8 mm;

Cariacica – 70.48 mm;

Vitória – 64.65 mm;

Cachoeiro do Itapemirim – 58.79 mm;

Brejetuba – 53.6 mm;

High Vargem – 53 mm;

Vila Velha – 49.88 mm;

Bananal River – 47.8 mm;

Itarana – 43.6 mm;

Irupi – 43.6 mm.

Videos taken by residents of the affected regions show streets covered in water, currents dragging up to 20 passenger cars, cattle isolated in floods, people being rescued in boats and residents on the roofs of houses waiting for help. It is possible to see the water approaching roofs – that is, reaching around 3 meters in height.

Watch (1min47s):