Home page World

From: Tobias Utz

Split

An earthquake with devastating consequences: More than 11,000 people die as a result of the natural disaster. Researchers show why it was so deadly.

Gaziantep – On Monday morning (February 6), a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between the Turkey and Syria. As a result, at least 11,000 people died, more than 23,000 people were injured – the search for buried people is still ongoing, reports fr.de.

The background of the earthquake is the contact of two continental plates: the Arabian plate and the Anatolian plate. If too much energy accumulates due to friction between the plates, the earth can tremble, sometimes violently. In the border region between Turkey and Syria there are always earthquakes, often much weaker than the strength mentioned at the beginning. The last earthquake of this magnitude occurred on the East Anatolian Fault, as the area is known, in 1893. For the German Research Center for Geosciences, it was therefore only “a matter of time” before the next earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 or 7.8 . “The entire zone has […] Tensions have built up over this long period,” read one communication.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria claims thousands of lives

According to Joanna Faure Walker, head of the UK’s UCL Institute for Risk and Disaster Reduction, the magnitude of the earthquake ensured that a very large area was shaken. However, there is another aspect behind the high death toll. According to the Turkish civil protection authority, the earthquake brought down more than 5,700 buildings in the border region. Many of the thousands of victims were buried underneath. “Following the recent event, it will be important to verify that all buildings constructed since then have complied with this,” Walker said, according to one communication of the “Science Media Center”

A picture of destruction: The earthquake in Turkey and Syria claimed thousands of victims. © Serdar Ozsoy / Depo Photos / Imago Images

Mohammad Kashani, professor of civil and seismic engineering at the University of Southampton, said there was reasonable suspicion of building code deficiencies: “The photos show that some of the collapsed buildings may have been built before the introduction of modern seismic standards and therefore not for a Earthquakes of this magnitude are designed and suitable.” Compared to the damage on the Turkish side, in Syria the civil war in particular caused the bad condition of the buildings.

Criticism of the Turkish president is now stirring Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Reason for that is, that numerous earthquake tax funds apparently never arrived and were possibly misappropriated. These were collected after a devastating earthquake in 1999. Erdogan has now declared a so-called state of emergency in several provinces in Turkey. This could have consequences for the upcoming elections in the country.

Regardless of the political dimension, the danger in the region remains high. “The magnitude of the aftershocks, which may be fading but could persist for days, poses a risk that buildings already weakened by previous tremors will collapse,” said David Rothery, professor of planetary geosciences at the UK Open University the Science Media Center.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Pictures show the extent of the destruction View photo gallery

Many states have pledged aid to Turkey and Syria. International rescue missions are underway. But many people are still missing.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Donations – How you can help those affected

German Red Cross:



Donation account: DE63 3702 0500 0005 0233 07



Key word: emergency aid earthquake Turkey and Syria The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the world’s largest humanitarian organization. They provide help for people in conflict situations, disasters and health emergencies.

Key word: emergency aid earthquake Turkey and Syria Doctors of the World eV:



Donation account: DE06 1203 0000 1004 3336 60



Key word: emergency aid Turkey/Syria Doctors of the World eV belongs to the international humanitarian organization Médecins du Monde. They support worldwide with medical help and political work.

Key word: emergency aid Turkey/Syria UNICEF:



Donation account: DE57 3702 0500 0000 3000 00



Key word: Earthquake Turkey/Syria UNICEF is the children’s network of the United Nations and provides humanitarian aid in 190 countries around the world.

Key word: Earthquake Turkey/Syria UN Refugee Aid eV:



Donation account: DE78 3705 0198 0020 0088 50



Key word: earthquake The German partner of the United Nations Refugee Agency is providing emergency humanitarian aid and is now looking after Syrian refugees.

Key word: earthquake Campaign Germany Helps:



Donation account: DE62 3702 0500 0000 1020 30



Key word: Earthquake Turkey and Syria Aktion Deutschland Hilft is an association of German aid organizations. Including the Jahanniter accident help and the Malteser help service. They provide humanitarian aid in the event of disasters and emergencies.

Key word: Earthquake Turkey and Syria Alliance Development Helps:



Donation account: DE29 100 20 5000 100 20 5000



Key word: Earthquake Turkey/Syria Alliance Development Helps is an association of eleven German aid organizations. These include Bread for the World and Kindernothilfe. They provide long-term support in disaster areas.

Key word: Earthquake Turkey/Syria Diaconia Disaster Relief



Donation account: DE68520604100000502502



Key word: earthquake aid Turkey Syria Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe is the humanitarian aid organization of the Protestant Church. They support victims of natural disasters, war and displacement.

Key word: earthquake aid Turkey Syria Caritas International



Donation account: DE88 6602 0500 0202 0202 02



Key word: emergency aid after earthquakes in Turkey/Syria The relief organization of the German Caritas provides emergency aid in crisis and disaster areas. They support particularly vulnerable people.

Key word: emergency aid after earthquakes in Turkey/Syria Humedica:



Donation account: DE35 7345 0000 0000 0047 47



Keyword: Earthquake Turkey Humedica implement international aid for people in disaster areas. They send medical forces to Turkey.

(do with dpa/AFP)