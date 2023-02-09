An earthquake with devastating consequences: More than 11,000 people die as a result of the natural disaster. Researchers show why it was so deadly.
Gaziantep – On Monday morning (February 6), a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between the Turkey and Syria. As a result, at least 11,000 people died, more than 23,000 people were injured – the search for buried people is still ongoing, reports fr.de.
The background of the earthquake is the contact of two continental plates: the Arabian plate and the Anatolian plate. If too much energy accumulates due to friction between the plates, the earth can tremble, sometimes violently. In the border region between Turkey and Syria there are always earthquakes, often much weaker than the strength mentioned at the beginning. The last earthquake of this magnitude occurred on the East Anatolian Fault, as the area is known, in 1893. For the German Research Center for Geosciences, it was therefore only “a matter of time” before the next earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 or 7.8 . “The entire zone has […] Tensions have built up over this long period,” read one communication.
Earthquake in Turkey and Syria claims thousands of lives
According to Joanna Faure Walker, head of the UK’s UCL Institute for Risk and Disaster Reduction, the magnitude of the earthquake ensured that a very large area was shaken. However, there is another aspect behind the high death toll. According to the Turkish civil protection authority, the earthquake brought down more than 5,700 buildings in the border region. Many of the thousands of victims were buried underneath. “Following the recent event, it will be important to verify that all buildings constructed since then have complied with this,” Walker said, according to one communication of the “Science Media Center”
Mohammad Kashani, professor of civil and seismic engineering at the University of Southampton, said there was reasonable suspicion of building code deficiencies: “The photos show that some of the collapsed buildings may have been built before the introduction of modern seismic standards and therefore not for a Earthquakes of this magnitude are designed and suitable.” Compared to the damage on the Turkish side, in Syria the civil war in particular caused the bad condition of the buildings.
Criticism of the Turkish president is now stirring Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Reason for that is, that numerous earthquake tax funds apparently never arrived and were possibly misappropriated. These were collected after a devastating earthquake in 1999. Erdogan has now declared a so-called state of emergency in several provinces in Turkey. This could have consequences for the upcoming elections in the country.
Regardless of the political dimension, the danger in the region remains high. “The magnitude of the aftershocks, which may be fading but could persist for days, poses a risk that buildings already weakened by previous tremors will collapse,” said David Rothery, professor of planetary geosciences at the UK Open University the Science Media Center.
Many states have pledged aid to Turkey and Syria. International rescue missions are underway. But many people are still missing.
Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Donations – How you can help those affected
- German Red Cross:
Donation account: DE63 3702 0500 0005 0233 07
Key word: emergency aid earthquake Turkey and Syria
The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the world’s largest humanitarian organization. They provide help for people in conflict situations, disasters and health emergencies.
- Doctors of the World eV:
Donation account: DE06 1203 0000 1004 3336 60
Key word: emergency aid Turkey/Syria
Doctors of the World eV belongs to the international humanitarian organization Médecins du Monde. They support worldwide with medical help and political work.
- UNICEF:
Donation account: DE57 3702 0500 0000 3000 00
Key word: Earthquake Turkey/Syria
UNICEF is the children’s network of the United Nations and provides humanitarian aid in 190 countries around the world.
- UN Refugee Aid eV:
Donation account: DE78 3705 0198 0020 0088 50
Key word: earthquake
The German partner of the United Nations Refugee Agency is providing emergency humanitarian aid and is now looking after Syrian refugees.
- Campaign Germany Helps:
Donation account: DE62 3702 0500 0000 1020 30
Key word: Earthquake Turkey and Syria
Aktion Deutschland Hilft is an association of German aid organizations. Including the Jahanniter accident help and the Malteser help service. They provide humanitarian aid in the event of disasters and emergencies.
- Alliance Development Helps:
Donation account: DE29 100 20 5000 100 20 5000
Key word: Earthquake Turkey/Syria
Alliance Development Helps is an association of eleven German aid organizations. These include Bread for the World and Kindernothilfe. They provide long-term support in disaster areas.
- Diaconia Disaster Relief
Donation account: DE68520604100000502502
Key word: earthquake aid Turkey Syria
Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe is the humanitarian aid organization of the Protestant Church. They support victims of natural disasters, war and displacement.
- Caritas International
Donation account: DE88 6602 0500 0202 0202 02
Key word: emergency aid after earthquakes in Turkey/Syria
The relief organization of the German Caritas provides emergency aid in crisis and disaster areas. They support particularly vulnerable people.
- Humedica:
Donation account: DE35 7345 0000 0000 0047 47
Keyword: Earthquake Turkey
Humedica implement international aid for people in disaster areas. They send medical forces to Turkey.
