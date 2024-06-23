Gladkov: more than 110 shells were fired per day by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Belgorod region

More than 110 shells were fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in 24 hours in the Belgorod region. The governor of the Russian border region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

Most of the shells were fired at the Belgorod region.

“As a result, various damages were identified in four apartment buildings, 11 private households, two commercial properties, 50 cars and three outbuildings,” the official wrote.

In addition, in the village of Saltykovo, a civilian was injured as a result of artillery shelling. It was not possible to save him.