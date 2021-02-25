Russian specialists have conducted over 110 million tests to detect coronavirus infection. This was reported on Thursday, February 25, in the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

In particular, as noted in the message, over the past 24 hours, 162 thousand studies were conducted.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, about 579.9 thousand patients are currently under medical supervision due to suspected COVID-19.

On February 15, it became known that Russia registered the world’s first test system to detect the British strain of coronavirus. It was noted that tests on clinical samples of the strain showed high accuracy.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 began in Russia on January 18. President Vladimir Putin announced the need to start the campaign.

Citizens are vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine. Its final efficiency was 91.4%. For severe cases of coronavirus – 100%.

