About 11.2 thousand consumers in the Pskov region are left without electricity due to the sticking of wet snow on the wires. This was announced on Sunday, January 2, by the press service of the RF Ministry of Energy.

It is noted that a part of consumers in 766 settlements of the Pskov, Pechora, Ostrovsky, Strugo-Krasnensky and Sebezhsky districts, about 11,200 people, remain without power supply.

According to the press service, 36 reserve power supply sources with a total capacity of 0.85 MW were involved in the restoration work.

“The outside air temperature is 0 degrees. 112 brigades (348 specialists and 103 units of special equipment) were involved in emergency recovery work, ”the statement says.

On Saturday afternoon, after an overnight snowfall, about 16.2 thousand residents were left without electricity in 1,008 settlements of Opochetsky, Pskov, Pechora, Ostrovsky, Palkinsky and Gdovsky districts, as well as 13 socially significant objects. Later, the power engineers announced that they had provided power supply for all socially significant facilities in the region.