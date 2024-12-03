An accident between two trucks on the AP-7 as it passes through Martorell towards Girona is causing delays of more than 11 kilometers at the height of rush hour this Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 7:00 a.m. in the morning, and six fire crews were sent to the scene to release one of the drivers accidented.

One lane has been opened, although currently there are 11.5 kilometers of traffic jams between Martorell and Sant Sadurní d’Anoia in the direction of Girona. At the moment the reasons for the accident and the state of health of those involved are unknown.