The Government of Panama reported that 109,069 people crossed the Darién jungle between January 1 and March 31, a figure that contrasts with that of last year, during the same period, of 83,000, confirming that the route continues to be the most used to reach the United States and Canada.

The Darién Gap continues to be the alternative route to escape violence, poverty and unemployment for thousands of people. This is confirmed by the figures that the Panamanian Government published on March 31 to confirm that the jungle continues to break records: up to 109,069 people They walked its dangerous paths during the first quarter of the year.

Most of them were from Venezuelan nationality: 69,568, or what is the same, 60% of the total. They were followed by migrants of Ecuadorian nationality (8,912), Haitians (7,253) and Colombians (7,030).

The figure contrasts with that of last year, when a total of 87,390 migrants crossed the area in the first quarter. Of them, 30,250 were Venezuelans, 23,243 Haitians and 14,328 Ecuadorians.

According to data from the National Migration Service of Panama, also shared by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, In 2023, 520,085 people crossed the Darién120,000 of them minors.

Venezuelans were the largest nationality (328,650), followed by Ecuadorians (57,250), Haitians (46,422) and Chinese (25,565).

The Darién route has seen an increase in traffic since 2021. Yes between 2010 and 2019 A total of 109,293 entries were registered, the numbers rose alarmingly in the following years.

With a 2020 of few entries in the middle of the pandemic –only 8,594–, it was in 2021 when the route began to stand out again: up to 133,653 people They crossed it. It would be nothing, compared to what was to come. Because in 2022 it rose to 248,284.

Finally, in 2023 it doubled to 520,000. By 2024, there is expected to be a 20% increase.

The Government of Panama tries to close the route

Although the Government of Panama makes an exhaustive record of the entries and exits that occur in its territory, it has already stated that The routes are a “business” of organized crime and tries to discourage anyone who wants to cross the Darien. Therefore, it already imposes more problems than solutions.

The last of all was to expel the international NGO Doctors without bordersMSF, accused of sending “incomplete” reports of migrants who were victims of sexual violence during their journey through the jungle.

The Darién Jungle is the natural border between Panama and Colombia, and it is one of the most dangerous crossings in the world. © France 24

According to the NGO in a statement, “since Monday, March 4, the medical-humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders was forced to suspend all medical activities for the migrant population in the Darién by order of the Panamanian authorities, who allege that currently “MSF does not have a current collaboration agreement with the Ministry of Health.”

The area, full of natural hazards and plagued with crime against those who cross, was left unattended.

