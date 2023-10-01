The Ministry of Economy, Finance and Business has called the 10,671 people who are applying for one of the 111 places offered by the Community Administrative Assistants Corps (eight reserved for the shift of people with disabilities) to take the exam for the opposition, which took place yesterday Sunday in different facilities of the Espinardo Campus of the University of Murcia. This process, which will be carried out through a competitive examination, includes the examination phase held yesterday, Sunday, to which 60% of the total score corresponds.

The exam was a test of 75 questions, 25 of them on two practical cases, and lasted 85 minutes. Those who pass this test with 50% correct questions will be evaluated according to their merits in a competition, the value of which will be 40% of the total score (experience as an interim, training, previous exams passed, among others).

The applicants were summoned at 10, at which time the call began to enter to take the exam in the 163 classrooms of the Faculty of Economics and Business, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Aulario Norte, Aulario Giner de los Ríos, Faculty of Mathematics and General Classroom, Faculty of Biology, Faculty of Communication and Documentation, Faculty of Education, and Faculties of Labor Sciences and Social Work.

The General Directorate of Public Function and Social Dialogue has designated one classroom per classroom as a breastfeeding room and nine information points. The service of two ambulances with basic life support located in the North classroom and the Giner de los Ríos classroom was also contracted.