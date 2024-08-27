The humanitarian initiatives of the The United Arab Emirates continues to provide humanitarian and relief support to Ukraine. The country has managed to complete 7 mediations between Russia and Ukraine, as the last mediation in August included 230 prisoners from both sides, bringing the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries to 1,788.

As part of its humanitarian efforts since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, The United Arab Emirates has allocated $105 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The country has sent 14 planes carrying humanitarian aid and operated two ships via Romania, while medical, food and relief aidAid to Ukraine amounted to 1,015 tons and 50 fully equipped ambulances to support the health sector in Ukraine.

Photo:EFE Share

The United Arab Emirates provided support to the educational process in Ukraine, including 7,500 laptops and 10,000 school bags. It also sent 4,520 power generators to Ukraine to cope with harsh winter conditions and power outages.

It also provided aid to Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, Poland and Bulgaria.

In this regard, 125 tons of food and medical aid were transported from the Dubai International Humanitarian City via two planes belonging to international organizations present in the country.