According to United Nations data, nearly 6.2 million Ukrainian refugees were registered across Europe as of July 26. More than half of that number applied for temporary residence. Poland alone registered more than 1.2 million Ukrainians.

Britain’s plans initially faced criticism for being too bureaucratic, leaving some refugees in limbo for weeks. The first plan concerns those who already have families in Britain, while the second allows the British to provide accommodation for people fleeing the war.

Reuters quoted the British government as saying that the process is now fully digital and aims to process applications within 48 hours. It will also currently allow those under the age of 18 to apply to come to Britain without their parents or companions, if they obtain the consent of their parents to do so.

Government figures showed that the number of applications received by Britain under its two plans to grant visas to Ukrainians amounted to 198,200 as of July 26, and the total number of visas granted reached 166,200, of whom 104,000 arrived in Britain as of July 25.

Britain gives priority to granting visas to Ukrainians, which has led to the disruption of granting work and study visas to many applicants from other countries.