The bells are ringing! In the Philippines, Said Palao knelt in front of Alejandra to propose that she be his wife. The 'Rubia de Gamarra' did not hesitate to say 'yes' and the moment was immortalized with a cell phone and posted on social networks. The businesswoman was encouraged to upload it and wrote: “I love you, this place will be kept in my heart forever. Our history, our love, our times”.

How much did the ring that Said Palao gave to Alejandra Baigorria cost?

The stylist Carlos Cacho was interviewed by Trome and assured that it was a diamond: “The truth is that I see it (the ring) as big and it looks like a diamond to me, there are its carats. Of course, from a photo you cannot see the full magnitude of the stone and how many carats we are talking about, but I can tell you two things: it is a diamond and of several carats.. Good for her, it was her turn. Furthermore, to Alexandra I have seen her calmer and I have seen him very handsome, before I did not follow him on social media and now I do,” he explained. Chub.

The makeup artist was also encouraged to estimate the price of the ring: “We're talking about $30,000 at least.. Well, they are working and I imagine that he has made the effort and given it to his girlfriend, it seems very fair to me.”

This was the proposal for Ale Baigorria's hand. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

How was the proposal for Alejandra Baigorria's hand?

The couple was traveling in the Philippines and, on a beautiful beach there, the businessman proposed to the model. The video went viral on Instagram and there was no shortage of comments. “May you always be happy, 'Ale', you deserve it”, “I can't get over your 'Ale' face”, “Always with God's blessing”were some of the messages from users.