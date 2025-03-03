Negotiating an agreement between Russia and Ukraine resists Donald Trump, which is clearly ending his patience and leads him on Monday to plan a cut of aid for the latter country in his defense before the Russian invasion. … The president of the United States says Monday that he does not see the Ukrainian president ready for peace. “America will not tolerate this for much longer,” wrote the former president on social networks.

Trump will discuss this possible suspension or total cancellation of military aid to Ukraine on March 3, including the armament committed by the Biden administration. It will be at a meeting that will feature the participation of the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who already evaluate the options available to modify kyiv support policy.

According to official figures, the total number of funds assigned by the United States to Ukraine and countries affected by the war is 182,000 million dollars, lower than the 350,000 million that Trump spoke. The figure includes both the resources approved by Congress and additional funds assigned by different agencies.

The important thing is what remains to be delivered. Some 83,000 million have already been disbursed (that is, transferred and used). Another 57,000 million are committed (approved for use, but still in the process of delivery). And 40,000 million have been assigned but not intended for specific use.

These last two amounts, according to an official portal of the United States Government, are at risk of a possible complete cessation of the aid that Trump studies.

Moments of uncertainty

The relationship between Ukraine and the United States is going through a moment of uncertainty after the tense meeting between Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, and Trump in the Oval Office. The meeting, which had to seal a mining agreement between the two nations, ended up abruptly amid reproaches and attacks that have generated doubts about the future of US support to kyiv. Zelenski left the White House abruptly on Friday.

Zelenski, in an appearance on Monday, admitted that peace with Russia remains a distant goal, although he tried to project optimism regarding the alliance with Washington. “I think our relationship with the United States will continue, because it is more than a circumstantial relationship,” said the Ukrainian president.

Trump reiterated that Zelenski is not interested in a peace agreement and that his government depends on Western support. “This guy does not want peace as long as he has the support of America and Europe,” he wrote. “Those are not the words I should be saying.” Trump’s criticism reflects growing skepticism within the Republican sector, which Washington controls, on the continuity of help to Ukraine.

In parallel, the Secretary of State, Rubio, said Monday a conversation with his British counterpart, David Lammyafter the emergency summit held in London over the weekend. According to the State Department, Rubio thanked the role of the United Kingdom in the pressure to Europe to increase its defense capacity and actively participate in the search for peace in Ukraine. “The United States is ready to negotiate the end of the conflict,” said an official statement.

The Trump National Security Advisor, Mike Waltzalso showed doubts about Zelenski’s will to achieve a negotiated solution. «Are you ready, politically and politically, to take your country towards the end of fighting? Can and want to make the necessary concessions? ”He wondered in a television interview. Waltz, present in the Oval Office during the confrontation, did not ask for the resignation of Zelenski, but suggested that Washington could rethink its relationship with kyiv.

The shock in the White House underlines an important change in tone in US support to Ukraine. While European leaders such as Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer propose to send troops for a peace mission after an eventual high fire, in Washington skepticism about the viability of maintaining unconditional support grows.