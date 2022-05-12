Home page World

Of: Janine Napirca

Every five minutes someone in the US dies from drug use. The American health authorities recorded 107,622 drug-related deaths in 2021.

According to statistics from the American health authority Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 107,622 people in the USA died from an overdose in 2021. That means: about every five minutes someone dies because of drug use. That’s almost 15 percent more drug-related deaths than in 2020.

Known Issue: Many Americans die from opioids prescribed by doctors

The US has had an opioid problem for years. Many drug deaths start with a visit to the doctor. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more than 16,000 people died in 2020 from opioids prescribed to them by doctors. That’s even more drug-related deaths than in 2012, when opioid prescriptions were at their peak.

The Sackler family, whose wealth is based on the sale of painkillers, is also responsible for the many drug-related deaths in the USA. © Michaal Nigro/Imago

In 2007 at the latest, a legal judgment revealed that America’s major pharmaceutical companies make substantial sales from the opioid business and are therefore partly to blame for one of the greatest medical crises in the USA. For example, one of the wealthiest families in the US benefits from the sale of Oxycontin. The painkiller is highly addictive and is considered one of the worst causes of many drug-related deaths. The Sackler family has become super rich by selling the painkiller. Fentanyl is also very dangerous. In high doses, the synthetically produced painkiller quickly leads to respiratory arrest. (jn)