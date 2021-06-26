According to official data that he accessed Clarion, some 107,000 Argentines traveled abroad of the country in the last 120 days. In the Government they estimate that about 40,000 are still out and intend to return in the next few days, because 42% of the reported figure stated that they travel for tourism, while the rest said that they travel for study or work reasons or to settle abroad.

The most chosen destination was USA, who received 28,744 travelers with an Argentine passport, and Spain, where did they arrive 27,498 people from Ezeiza airport. Those figures indicate that Uruguay (5,953), chili (5,469), France (5,041), Panama (4,701), Holland (4,530), Paraguay (4,184), Brazil (3,408) and Colombia (3,392) are the countries that complete the top 10 of the countries chosen by Argentines when traveling.

The rest of the travelers went to Mexico, Germany, Bolivia, Peru, Turkey, Ethiopia, the Dominican Republic, Switzerland, Ecuador, Cuba and other destinations with very little circulation of Argentines.

“There are many people who traveled and are based abroad, with which they do not want to return, or have tickets issued for a long term,” considered an official who accesses the Migrations data in dialogue with Clarion.

A very informal calculation that has been circulating in the Foreign Ministry for months, in turn, indicates that there are about a million Argentines living outside the country. This account arises from the data provided by the embassies during the past year, when each diplomatic representation noted the people who wanted to return when the borders were closed and flights were canceled due to COVID.

However, although there are no official calculations, it is possible to do the math taking into account the presidential decree that establishes a quota of 600 people who can fly to Argentina every day. It should be clarified that this calculation includes only Argentines, because foreigners have not been able to enter the country for several weeks.

The quota of 600 returns daily begins to rule on Monday and will remain, in principle, until July 9. In those 12 days only 7,200 Argentines will be able to return to the country by air, a much smaller portion of the 107,000 who traveled. Therefore, if only ten percent of those travelers want to return in that period, that figure will already generate congestion and delays to get flights.

