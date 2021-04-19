The Murcia City Council, through the Department of Pedanías and Neighborhoods, Human Resources and Urban Development, has planted more than 10,000 flowers in different districts such as Cabezo de Torres, Churra, El Puntal, La Ñora, Javalí Viejo, Javalí Nuevo, El Esparragal, Torreagüera, Zeneta or Alquerías, among others.

To renew the existing seasonal flowers, daisies, marigolds and geraniums were chosen that are being planted in significant places in the districts such as the main streets, the surroundings of municipal centers or the doors of churches, sources from the Consistory reported in a statement. Most of the geraniums that are beautifying the green areas were grown from cuttings in the municipal nursery of El Mayayo, in Sangonera la Verde, thanks to the collaboration of the CEOM Association, for the integration of people with intellectual disabilities.

The planting work in the districts of Murcia is being carried out by a team of six gardeners from the concessionary company STV-Actúa, who are in charge of reviewing the different flowerpots and flowerbeds, removing the previous seasonal flower, aerating the land, placing the new flower plant and water through the tank system. These flowering plants will continue to give color to the different spaces until next September, which will be replaced by others, as has been done regularly.