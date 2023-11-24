More than 10,000 schoolchildren from 127 educational centers participate in the ‘The prosecutor with you’ program promoted by the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment from the 2020-2021 academic year, to publicize the functions of the Prosecutor’s Office and bring this institution closer to the students. of the Region of Murcia.

This program is aimed at 4th year ESO and Baccalaureate students and is developed through talks in which the functioning of the Prosecutor’s Office and the functions of prosecutors are explained to students, in general as those responsible for the defense of the rights of all citizens, and the Juvenile Prosecutor, in particular.

The counselor, Víctor Marín, and the Superior Prosecutor of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, José Luis Díaz Manzanera, presented this Friday the first talk of the 2023-2024 academic year. 60 students from the Valle del Segura Secondary Education Institute in Blanca participated in it.

“This action reflects the commitment of the regional Executive with the comprehensive training of our young people so that they are informed, responsible and trained citizens with knowledge and skills that prepare them to solve problems and can face the challenges of today’s society,” highlighted the adviser. He thanked the Prosecutor’s Office for its collaboration in this program, which is framed in educational actions to improve the climate of social coexistence in the centers, “since this initiative offers students knowledge to resolve conflicts in the classroom in a constructive manner.”

In the 2023-2024 academic year, nine face-to-face talks were scheduled to be attended by 748 students from centers in Blanca, Jumilla, La Unión, Lorca, Mula, Murcia, Santomera and Torre Pacheco, which will be completed with three more talks in online format at that the centers that wish to do so can be connected.