The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) will carry out the deployment of more than ten thousand uniformed in the vicinity of the 16 city halls as part of the special security operation around the Easter 2022 in Mexico City.

The device will last two weeks, of the April 08 to April 22; seeks to safeguard the inhabitants of the country’s capital due to the exodus of people that is usually generated at this time of year as they travel to other states.

A large number of visitors is also expected in CDMX, so the SSC will monitor sites of religious and recreational interest, markets, tianguis, bus stations and other areas where people can concentrate.

Read more: So you can sign up for the world’s largest Boxing class, it will be held in CDMX

Holy Week, CDMX

The operation consists of 10,635 members of the Metropolitan Police, of the Banking and Industrial Police (GDP), the Auxiliary Police (PA) and the Undersecretary of Traffic Control, who will have the support of 710 official vehicles and motorcycles and bicycles to travel through bike lanes.

There will be special attention in shopping areas, ATMs, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, forests and gardens and tourist areas, as well as in the Historic Center Tourist Corridor, Paseo de la Reforma, Santa Fe, Polanco Y Xochimilco.

The uniformed officers will extend security in the different trucking centers such as the North, Taxqueña, the South Central -Taxqueña, Oriente -Tapo and Poniente -Observatorio.

The same in the Buenavista station of the Suburban Train and in the CETRAM of Pantitlan, Green Indians, National Polytechnic Institute, The rosary, Martin Carrera and Santa Martha Acatitla.

Surveillance will be more rigorous at the entrances and exits of the Mexico-Pachuca highway, Mexico-Querétaro highway, Mexico-Cuernavaca highway, Mexico-Toluca highway Y Mexico-Puebla highway. Also at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

Read more: Three thousand police officers will safeguard the Mandate Revocation Consultation this Sunday in Edomex

Finally, emphasis will be placed on security patrols to prevent robbery to passerby, vehicle theft, account holder robbery and home robbery. The operation will be strengthened “Safe Passenger”.