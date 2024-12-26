More than 10,400 people have died or disappeared on the Spanish borders in 2024, an average of 30 people a day and makes 2024 in the deadliest. This is clear from the report ‘Monitoring the Right to Life 2024’, from the organization Caminando Fronteras, in which it carries out an analysis of the migratory routes on the Western Euro-African Border, which covers the maritime and land border between Spain and the coastal strip from the south of Senegal to Algeria.

This report compiles first-hand data on people killed and missing at border crossings over the past year. The figures collected by the investigation indicate that since January 2024, 10,457 people have died, 30 people a day, of which 421 were women and 1,538 children and adolescents (the figures that appear in the report were closed on December 15 ). These data mean that 2024, with a increase of more than 58% compared to the previous yearhas become “the deadliest since records have been kept in the organization.”

The report offers an analysis of 293 tragedies that occurred on different migratory routes. Among these cases, special monitoring was carried out on 131 vessels that disappeared without a trace.

The Atlantic route to the Canary Islandss remains the most lethal worldwide (9,757 victims). In 2024, a notable increase in departures from Mauritania has been observed, consolidating itself as the main migratory corridor to the Islands (6,829 victims).









In addition, especially dangerous routes have been consolidated, such as the Atlantic route to the island of El Hierro or the Algerian route to Balearicsconsidered among the most risky due to the length and difficulty of the routes.

The increase in victims is directly related to factors such as the omission of the duty to provide relief above the protection of the right to life, the prevalence of border externalization policies that violate the human rights of migrantsthe lack of activation or delay in search and rescue operations, even when the position of the boats was known, as well as the criminalization of people on the move.

The investigation reveals practices that directly affect the right to life of people at immigration crossings. These include conditions of extreme vulnerability that lead them to embark on highly dangerous journeys: the use of underboats, departures in adverse weather conditions, scarcity of water and food, and insufficient navigation materials.

«More than 10,400 people dead or missing in a single year is an unacceptable tragedy»

«These figures show a profound failure of the rescue and protection systems. More than 10,400 people dead or missing in a single year It is an unacceptable tragedy. We urge that the protection of the right to life be prioritized, search and rescue operations be strengthened, and justice be guaranteed for the victims and their families,” declared Helena Maleno, coordinator of the investigation.

Since 2007, the Caminando Fronteras collective has managed a telephone alert line operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Through this service you receive information and alerts from people who are in danger at the borders. All this information is centralized in the Human Rights Observatory, created in 2014, which houses a database with alerts received from vessels at risk at sea and a registry of deceased and missing people, built with the contribution of family members. and migrant communities.

«At Caminando Fronteras we are aware that the numbers of dead and missing people in the intervention area could be higher. What we do know with certainty is that they are no less than the data we provide in this investigation. We will continue to work tirelessly for memory, justice and reparation for the victims and their families,” said Helena Maleno.