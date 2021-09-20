Registrations are now open for this event with the support of more than 25 renowned companies and studios.

Spain Game Devs Jam returns this year with an award-laden third edition to celebrate the creativity and talent of Spanish-speaking developers. For one weekBoth amateurs and professionals will compete to create the most original games that they can think of, either alone or in teams. All with more than 100 awards at stake, for a total value that exceeds 10,000 euros. But that’s simply its monetary value, of course.

The Game Jam starts today at 7:00 p.m. (CEST)And it is that the value of some prizes is incalculable, since we are talking about unique opportunities to jump into the video game industry, as private consultancies with the biggest professionals in the sector. After a second edition that had more than 560 participants and 130 games, the Spain Game Devs Jam III starts today, Monday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish mainland time), and will end in an exact week, on Monday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST).

Is about a free event open to everyone, regardless of previous experience. Anyone with enthusiasm and desire to create a game can sign up for the Spain Game Devs Jam right now, whatever your field. And beware, the registered teams can be any size, there is no limit of people to participate in this game jam. Once the starting gun is fired this afternoon, participants will have to create a video game from scratch, related to a theme to be announced at the start of the event.

As soon as the week is over, it will be celebrated a Post-Jam from September 27 (19:00 CEST) and until October 4, with the popular vote of the best projects in 6 categories: General, Mechanics, Art, Sound, Narrative and Use of the Theme. The teams chosen in the first, second or third place in each category will be awarded. In addition, 8 content creators They will play the games that are born from this game jam live to give visibility to the creations and their authors.

A professional jury will choose the 3 overall winnersFinally, October 8 at 19:00 (CEST) the closing gala of the event, where they will announce the 18 winning teams of the popular vote, as well as the 3 overall winners chosen by a professional jury made up of four developers. The Spain Game Devs Jam III has with the support of companies Spanish such as Tequila Works, Odin3D, Tesura Games and Héroes de Papel, as well as Latin American companies such as Aseprite, and international companies such as Esoteric Software.

The awards range from mentoring, courses and tools until the publication of the games on different platforms, such as Nintendo Switch and PC. You can consult the full list of sponsors from the event website.

More about: Videogame Industry, Spain, Indie, Contest and Game Jam.