Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Monday (Apr 11, 2022) that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed by Russian troops since the invasion began on Feb 24. The port city in southern Ukraine is considered strategic and has been under siege for several weeks, without water, food and electricity.

Boychenko told the AP that the Russians are preventing the creation of humanitarian corridors for essential items, such as food and medicine, and for people to leave. According to him, rivals want “hide the carnage”.

The mayor also accused Russian forces of using mobile cremation equipment to dispose of victims’ corpses. “THEThe mobile crematoria arrived in the form of trucks: you open it and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned” said the mayor.

UN

THE United Nations human rights department reported on Monday (Apr 11) a total of 1,842 dead and 2,493 wounded across Ukraine, from the beginning of the Russian invasion until last Sunday (Apr 10).

The UN report stresses, however, that “the actual numbers must be considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some places where intense hostilities took place [como Mariupol] has been delayed and many reports are still awaiting confirmation”.

WHAT THE RUSSIANS SAY

Russian officials deny deliberate attacks on Ukrainian civilians. Local media said the country opened humanitarian corridors of Kharkov and Mariupol on Monday (Apr 11) and is willing to continue evacuating civilians.

According to the news agency Tass, more than 17,000 people, including about 2,500 children, were evacuated from cities in Ukraine through humanitarian corridors on this 2nd. From Mariupol alone, since the beginning of the war, 135,659 people have been evacuated. In the 2nd, there were 696, published the Russian agency.