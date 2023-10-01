People who were detained at the Army HQ and did not participate in the acts of vandalism can sign a non-criminal prosecution agreement.

O MPF (Federal Public Ministry) expects that more than 1,000 people accused of the acts of January 8 will seek out the institution to close agreements so as not to have to go through trial or STF (Federal Court of Justice). The information was confirmed to Look by deputy attorney general Carlos Frederico Santos.

Agreements with the MPF result in the payment of fines, ranging from R$5,000 to R$20,000, in addition to completing 300 hours of community service, participating in a course on Democracy, Rule of Law and Coup d’Etat and not maintaining a profile on the social networks. By the end of August, 301 people signed an ANPP (Non-Prosecution Agreement) in exchange for the extinction of punishment.

According to Carlos Frederico Santos, protesters who were detained in front of the Army HQ (Headquarters) on January 9th, and who did not participate in the depredations of the Three Powers buildings, can enter into agreements with the MPF.

On January 8, 243 were arrested during the acts that resulted in the vandalism of the Planalto Palace, STF and National Congress buildings. Another 1,927 were detained at the Army HQ in Brasília.

The deputy attorney general said that those seized at the HQ, if they were subjected to trial, the sentences did not exceed 4 years. Therefore, it is possible that the MPF and the defendant can negotiate an agreement to close the case.