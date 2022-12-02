Home page World

Of: Victoria Krumbeck

Eleven people died in a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia. The situation is not easing as the next severe weather warning has been issued for the region.

Munich/Casamicciola – Italy is currently battling severe storms. Last weekend (November 26), heavy rainfall caused a landslide on the Italian Mediterranean island of Ischia. The death toll has since risen to eleven. Less than a week after the catastrophe, the next storm is already looming. More than 1,000 people were asked to leave their homes.

Another severe weather warning on Ischia: more than 1,000 people evacuated

The evacuation should begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, the Italian authorities announced. The people living in the worst-hit municipality of Casamicciola are being accommodated in hotels or gymnasiums. However, no one will be forced to leave their home, as Special Commissioner Giovanni Legnini made clear. However, he hopes that the residents will use common sense. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the number of people to be evacuated could rise to 1,300.

Rescue workers are on duty after the landslide on Ischia. © Salvatore Laporta/AP/dpa

The civil defense initially classified the dangerous situation as yellow. The two highest levels are orange and red. Nevertheless, there is a risk that the rain could cause another landslide. The areas in which huge amounts of mud and water had recently flowed through the residential areas are particularly at risk. “The evacuations are a precautionary measure,” said Italo Giulivo of the Civil Protection of the Campania Region.

Storm on Ischia: Eleven dead and one missing person

On Thursday, emergency services on Ischia found three of the four missing people dead. A woman is still missing. Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci reported in Parliament that five people were injured, one seriously. In addition, 290 people had to be evacuated from their homes and housed in hotels.

About 900 buildings were damaged by the landslide. Of these, 45 buildings were so badly damaged that they can no longer be entered. In addition, its 56 buildings are at risk. The remaining houses in the affected area are to be inspected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in Italy, houses that were built without a permit are being hotly debated. In Ischia in particular there are some buildings that are not permitted. Musumeci said in his speech to the Chamber of Deputies that the issue of illegal construction must be addressed. Rescue teams plan to continue searching for missing persons for as long as conditions allow. (vk/dpa)