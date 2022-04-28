Through the ‘Get in the action’ promotion, Nintendo is reducing the price of single-player action games.

Nintendo intends to give us a summer full of video games. On the one hand, it has advanced the date of its long-awaited Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which will be released at the end of July. On the other, it invites us to stain ourselves with ink with a colorful Splatoon 3 whose release date has already been announced. But, if your style of play goes to other genres and you are not interested in any of the comments, the Big N has one more surprise for you.

And it is that you just activated your promotion ‘take action‘, with which over 1,000 games of Nintendo Switch receive discounts of up to 75%. In this way, we have the opportunity to search through a lot of bargains from today until May 8; more than a week to decide our purchases.

We have already walked through the shop and we have found quite interesting sales, as we detail below. However, we recommend take a look at the digital store to be aware of all the jewels offered.

