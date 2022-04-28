Through the ‘Get in the action’ promotion, Nintendo is reducing the price of single-player action games.
Nintendo intends to give us a summer full of video games. On the one hand, it has advanced the date of its long-awaited Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which will be released at the end of July. On the other, it invites us to stain ourselves with ink with a colorful Splatoon 3 whose release date has already been announced. But, if your style of play goes to other genres and you are not interested in any of the comments, the Big N has one more surprise for you.
And it is that you just activated your promotion ‘take action‘, with which over 1,000 games of Nintendo Switch receive discounts of up to 75%. In this way, we have the opportunity to search through a lot of bargains from today until May 8; more than a week to decide our purchases.
We have already walked through the shop and we have found quite interesting sales, as we detail below. However, we recommend take a look at the digital store to be aware of all the jewels offered.
- Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta for 39.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): If you still don’t know the most attractive Umbra Witch, Nintendo gives us the opportunity to enjoy her first two adventures in this discounted pack. Also, it serves as training for the upcoming Bayonetta 3, which will be released this year.
- BioShock: The Collection for 19.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): The BioShock franchise has established itself as an icon in the shooter genre, so it’s no surprise to find it in this promotion dedicated to action games.
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for 25.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): We tend to recommend this title every chance we get, as it has established itself as one of the best RPGs in recent years. So, if you want to give it a try, keep in mind the discount offered by Nintendo.
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros): The Fire Emblem franchise has made a name for itself in the West, and the success of this installment amply proves it. Choose between its three sides and get ready for an adventure full of action and decisions.
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for 14.79 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): The surprising as well as fun collaboration between Nintendo and Ubisoft returns to star in one of the Nintendo Switch promotions with a discount that will attract the attention of more than one player.
- No More Heroes 3 for 39.99 euros (before for 59.99 euros): Travis Touchdown’s latest adventure (the last really, according to its creator) arrives at the Nintendo Switch sales with a 33% discount. A perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to continue with the adventures of this particular protagonist.
- Super Mario Odyssey for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros)– If you haven’t played the awesome Mario experience on Nintendo Switch yet, here’s your chance. Take advantage of the promotion discount and explore the world with Cappy, the plumber’s new companion.
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros): If you want to take the adventure of the Dragon Blood to a more portable terrain, Nintendo gives us the option to explore this open world with a 50% discount.
