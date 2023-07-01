At least 1,311 people have been arrested in France and 79 police officers have been injured in the fourth consecutive night of unrest over the death of a young man who was shot by a police officer on Tuesday as he tried to flee a roadblock.

The figures were reported by the French Ministry of the Interior, which in an updated count released around 12:00 (local time) indicated that 752 arrests were made by the national police, 153 by the gendarmerie and 406 by the police prefecture of Paris, according to public radio. “FranceInfo”.

Despite the large number of arrests, higher than in previous days, French authorities assess that the incidents were less intense than the previous night.

“Thanks to the mobilization of internal security forces across the country, the level of violence committed was less intense than the previous night”, said the folder on its official Twitter account when communicating the first data this morning.

Injured police officers, burned vehicles and vandalized buildings

Among the injured police and gendarmes are four officers injured in incidents with firearms in Vaulx-en-Velin (on the outskirts of Lyon), two with abrasions and two others hit by shrapnel.

In addition to these numbers, a total of around 1,350 vehicles were burned and around 234 buildings were damaged, according to sources from the Ministry of the Interior cited by the local press, which represents about half of those registered the night before.

The night was calmer in the Paris region, although serious incidents did not stop in peripheral areas such as Seine-Saint-Denis or Nanterre, where the death of young Nahel M. took place last Tuesday.

In places like Marseille, where the government had to send reinforcements during the night at the request of the prefecture, Grenoble and Lyon were more worrisome, with scenes of looting included.

Government reinforces police action

From the night of Friday to Saturday, the government put 45,000 police on the streets with a reinforced system that included a detachment of light armored vehicles from the Gendarmerie.

The previous night, the number of arrests had risen to 875 and nearly 300 police officers were injured, though none seriously.

What caused the riots

Nahel, a 17-year-old young man of Arab descent, was shot dead by a police officer as he tried to flee a police checkpoint in Nanterre.

The images of the events, recorded by witnesses, provoked strong indignation in the country, which degenerated into riots, mainly in the popular neighborhoods of the big cities and in the metropolitan area of ​​Paris.

The young man will be buried today, as detailed by Patrick Jarry, mayor of Nanterre. In a statement to the French press, the family indicated that they wanted it to be a day of “discretion” and “remembrance” and asked that journalists not be present.