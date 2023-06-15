Diego Sousai

A joyous celebration suddenly turned to tragedy when an overloaded wooden boat carrying a large wedding party capsized in a remote part of Nigeria, killing more than 100 people. The accident – one of the worst of its kind in recent years – happened on Monday night in the Niger River, separating two neighboring states.

As of Wednesday, the death toll from the disaster had risen to 106, including several children. The names of the victims were not disclosed. Police spokesman Okasani Ajayi said at least 144 people had been rescued in the past two days by first responders and local residents – and he believed more survivors could still be out there.

The boat was transporting people from Niger state to neighboring Kwara state after a wedding ceremony when it overturned, throwing passengers into the river. Local residents estimate that the vessel was carrying around 300 wedding guests.

Most of those drowned were relatives from various communities who attended the wedding held in Egboti village, according to Abdul Gana Lukpada, a local chief.

They arrived at the celebration on motorbikes but were forced to leave by boat at night after rain flooded the road, he said.

As the locally built wooden vessel crossed the Niger River, one of Africa’s longest at around 2,500 miles, it hit a log and broke in two, Lukpada said.

Most residents did not know about the accident until hours later because it happened around 3:00 am, added Lukpada. Fearing kidnappings by armed road gangs, many Nigerians use boats to travel to remote parts of the country.

Overcrowding and poor maintenance are responsible for most boat accidents on Nigerian waterways, which are not uncommon.

Lukpada urged the authorities to repair the roads in the district so that people do not always resort to water transport. “If our roads were good, this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered authorities to provide immediate assistance to survivors and families of victims of the sinking.

“The fact that the victims were invited to a wedding ceremony made the unfortunate accident more painful,” he said, according to a statement released by the presidential office.

“President Tinubu pledged that his government would look into the challenges of inland waterway transport in the country to ensure that the issue of safety and operational standards are strictly adhered to,” the statement added.























