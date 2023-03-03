Vacancies created with the intention of including minority groups give results. A concrete example is given by the health network Dasa.

The company closed last year with the hiring of 100 trans professionals, more than triple the number in 2021 when another 32 professionals from the community joined the company.

With diversity, the company hopes to improve business by reaching the top. “A representative company is fundamental for users of our integrated health network to feel seen and understood”, said the general director of People and Culture, Fabio Rose.

Also in 2022, the company hired 250 people with disabilities and 67 blacks for leadership positions.

(Note published in the 1314 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)