Over 100 thousand residents of the cities of Hyuga and Kobayashi within the Japanese prefecture of Miyazaki obtained suggestions for evacuation because of the approaching storm Haishen, experiences TASS…

On Sunday, September 6, greater than 550 home flights had been canceled in Japan resulting from dangerous climate.

From September 7, the motion of high-speed trains within the west and south-west of the nation is suspended. As well as, the variety of flights between central and western Japan might be lowered.

Now the storm is transferring throughout the Pacific Ocean in the direction of Okinawa Prefecture. It may possibly convey report rainfall and stormy winds with it.

Presumably, “Haishen” will attain this prefecture on the evening from Sunday to Monday.

Not too long ago, the southwestern a part of Japan suffered a blow from Hurricane Maysak. It brought about large energy outages. A number of thousand properties in Okinawa had been left with out energy provide because of the rupture of energy traces. Greater than 20 folks had been injured from the catastrophe.